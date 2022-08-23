Iran FM starts tour of Africa, visits Mali

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Mali on the first leg of a trip to Africa which will also include Tanzania.

Amir Abdollahian headed Tuesday to Africa at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation including trade representatives of the private sector for talks with senior officials of Mali and Tanzania.

During this trip, Amir Abdollahian will hold talks with the presidents and other officials of Mali, Tanzania (and Zanzibar), the Foreign Ministry said on Monday afternoon.

Iran and Mali will also hold joint economic commission.

The representatives of the Iranian private sector will hold joint economic and trade forums with their peers from Tanzania and Mali, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

It is worth noting that following Iran's agreement to donate one million doses of homegrown Barakat Covid vaccine to Mali, the Malian officials will receive part of the shipment during the Iranian foreign minister's stay in the country.

Amir Abdollahian arrived at the capital Bamako’s airport on Monday night, local time.

The Iranian foreign minister, who was scheduled to meet with Mali’s officials and hold a joint economic commission, was welcomed by the Republic of Mali’s top diplomat Abdoulaye Diop.

Abdoulaye Diop said he was delighted by the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Mali, and described the trip as a show of the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran for an all-out expansion of ties with his country.

Diop also conveyed to his Iranian counterpart the Malian government’s appreciation of Tehran’s attention to expansion of relations with the African state.

Amir Abdollahian also underlined the policy of the current Iranian administration for the all-out development of relations, and especially trade as well as economic cooperation, with Mali.

He also announced that Tehran has special plans to enhance economic exchanges with Bamako.

It should be mentioned that during this visit, a high-ranking economic delegation, including representatives of the public and private sectors, accompany the Iranian foreign minister.

