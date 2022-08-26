Iranian, Qatari FMs speak on phone about JCPOA

TEHRAN - Amir Abdollahian, who was on a tour of Africa, talked and reviewed the most recent developments concerning diplomatic efforts to restore the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA - with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, over the phone on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted Qatar's desire to come to a fair solution that would address the concerns of all parties, noting that doing so would be advantageous to the security and stability of the region.

On August 8, after four days of intense negotiations in Vienna, a revised document put forth by the European Union to bring the nuclear talks to fruition.

The five-month break in the negotiations was caused by the U.S. negotiators' inability to resolve their internal differences.

On August 15, a week after the conclusion of the most recent round of the Vienna negotiations, Iran sent its response to the EU draft proposal. Following the submission of its reply, Tehran encouraged Washington to be "realistic and flexible" in order to establish a compromise.

The Biden administration's answer to Iran's remarks on the EU draft was sent over 10 days later.

In May 2018, the United States, then ruled by President Donald Trump, pulled out of the accord and reinstituted the punishing sanctions that it had been lifted under the JCPOA.

Months after Biden succeeded Trump, the negotiations to save the deal began in the Austrian capital in April of last year to look into the possibility of the U.S. returning to the pact and lifting the penalties.

Despite significant advancement, the lengthy negotiations were often interrupted by the U.S.'s indecision and delay.