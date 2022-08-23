Most JCPOA partners agree with EU proposal: Borrell

TEHRAN – The European Union’s coordinator for the Vienna talks over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal has said that most countries involved in the talks agree with the proposal submitted by the EU.

"Most of them agree, but I still don't have the answer from the United States, which I expect during this week," Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, said in an interview with Spain's national broadcaster TVE on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

The EU submitted its “final” proposal on the Vienna talks to Iran more than two weeks ago. Iran responded to the proposal after a week. The Iranian response was immediately relayed to the U.S. But the White House is yet to give an answer. American officials have said they were still studying the Iranian response, which Borrell described as “reasonable.”

“There was a proposal from me as coordinator of the negotiations saying 'this is the equilibrium we reached, I don't think we can improve it on one side or the other'... and there was a response from Iran that I considered reasonable,” Borrell said, according to Reuters.

He added, “It was transmitted to the United States which has not yet responded formally... I hope the response will put an end to the negotiations.”

Borrell claimed that Iran has asked for a few adjustments to the EU proposal, which has not been made public yet.

The proposal, Borell said, follows 16 months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, with the EU shuttling between the parties.