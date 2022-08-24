Iranian provincial governor, Iraqi Kurdistan PM discuss ways to bolster ties

TEHRAN – Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian, governor of the border province of West Azerbaijan, met with Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Erbil on Tuesday to discuss ways to bolster ties, Iraqi Kurdistan news outlets reported.

The two sides examined ways to increase trade, develop tourism, and facilitate transportation based on common interests, IRNA reported.

The two sides also exchanged views on the importance of cooperation to counter the consequences of climate change that has led to water shortage through access to shared water resources.

Iran’s counsel general in Erbil, Nasrollah Rashnodi, was also present in the meeting.