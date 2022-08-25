Iran beat Japan at FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifier

TEHRAN - Iran started the Second Round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers with a win over Japan on Thursday.

Iran fended off a determined Japan side to get a 79-68 win on their home court.

The game turned into a shootout between the two stars off the team, Behnam Yakhchali and Yudai Baba. In the end, Yakhchali both won the game and the individual matchup by scoring 30 points to Baba’s 27.

Iran are scheduled to play the Boomers four days later in Bendigo, Australia.