Kordestan welcomes investors in water tourism

TEHRAN–The western province of Kordestan welcomes and supports private sector investors in water tourism, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

“As part of Kordestan’s water tourism development, investors from the private sector will be welcomed and supported,” CHTN quoted Arman Vatandust as saying on Friday.

As well as having many historical monuments and tourist attractions, Kordestan province is very well suited to develop water tourism, the official added.

There is a very good potential in water tourism at the Garan Dam in Marivan, which is one of the province's important assets, he noted.

By investing in and implementing tourism projects in this region, some obstacles and problems will be reduced, more tourists will be attracted, and the people’s livelihood will improve, he mentioned.

Despite its arid climate, Iran’s tourism sector has tried to boost hydro tourism or water tourism in recent years.

This branch of tourism involves traveling to places specifically to take part in water-based activities. Some individuals who do not wish to partake in water-related activities embark on water tourism trips so that they can visit tourist sites that sit close to bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, dams, oceans, etc.

While water tourism often includes active chases, some water tourists visit islands and shore regions to join more relaxed pursuits such as diving or swimming. Travel businesses organize tours of coral reefs and arrange for local tour guides to preside over excursions on which travelers can swim with local marine life such as dolphins or even sharks. Some tour operators also cater to families who are primarily focused on swimming and tanning rather than interacting with aquatic life.

Water trips occasionally involve inland destinations, such as lakes and rivers. Holidaymakers can sail or swim on lakes while many rivers are ideally suited to whitewater rafting. Additionally, some leisure businesses operate water parks that contain swimming pools, water slides, and areas for kayaking or canoeing.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th-century CE (Seljuk period), the name was given to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains.

It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

