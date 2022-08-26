Millennia-old relics recovered in Zanjan

TEHRAN – A total of 22 historical relics have recently been discovered in the city of Saein Qaleh in Zanjan province, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage has said.

The relics, estimated to date back to the 1st millennium BC and the (early) Islamic era, have been recovered from a smuggler’s car, Hossein-Ali Fazli explained on Friday.

The recovered collection includes copper, nickel, and brass coins as well as pieces of pottery, the official added.

In this regard, police arrested a suspect who is surrendered to justice for further investigation, he added.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins nearby.

ABU/AM

