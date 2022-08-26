Amir Abdollahian meets Zanzibar president, calls for academic, industrial co-op

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian who met with Zanzibari President Hussein Mwinyi in Stone Town on Friday declared that the Islamic Republic is ready to facilitate business activities by Iranian tradespersons and entrepreneurs in the African country.

Amir Abdollahian also said the sitting Iranian administration is insistent on developing relations with Africa, adding historical and cultural affinities between Iran and Zanzibar have provided a fertile ground for strengthening ties.

Iran’s chief diplomat also said the situation is ripe for commercial, academic, industrial, and inter-city cooperation between Iran and Zanzibar.

Iran is one of the world’s leading countries in medicine, hi-tech industries, and other sciences, Amir Abdollahian said, adding that Tehran is ready to share its know-how with African countries.

The top Iranian diplomat also voiced Iran’s readiness for cooperation in oil and gas extraction with Zanzibar.

Amir Abdollahian also sent President Ebrahim Raisi’s invitation to Mwinyi to visit Iran.

For his part, Mwinyi praised the visit by Amir Abdollahian and his accompanying delegation to Zanzibar. He also welcomed areas of cooperation proposed by the Iranian foreign minister and announced his country is ready to facilitate the presence of Iranian companies in Zanzibar.

Mwinyi also said his country enjoys great capacities in marine industries and fisheries. Mwinyi added that Zanzibar is ready to cooperate with Iran for oil and gas extraction and establishment of technology parks. He also called for cooperation in areas of agriculture, education, and dam and road construction.

The president of Zanzibar also hailed Iran's advances in defense industry.

He also thanked and welcomed invitation by President Raisi to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran and said plans will be made for the trip in future months.

Amir Abdollahian started a tour of Africa on Monday that took him to Mali, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Sanctions lifting talks in Vienna at final stages, Amir-Abdollahian says

In his meeting with President Mwinyi, Amir Abdollahian also said the talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and remove sanctions against Tehran are at the "final stages" but the United States needs to adopt a realistic approach, Press TV reported.

He said the outstanding issues in talks to revive the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), can be resolved if the U.S. acts realistically.