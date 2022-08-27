'If US acts realistically, it will be possible to implement prior accords in accordance to JCPOA'

TEHRAN- According to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, if the U.S. takes a realistic approach, it will be possible to implement prior accords in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal under modified terms.

The senior Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart Liberata Mulamula on Friday while a on tour of Africa, that started on Tuesday.

Amir Abdollahian referred to the most recent developments in the negotiations regarding possible revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifting sanctions against Iran, saying if the U.S. behaves realistically in negotiations, it will be possible to implement the prior agreements under the new circumstances.

Amir Abdollahian was on a tour of Africa when Washington replied to Iran's response to a proposal from the European Union to break the JCPOA negotiations' present stalemate.

The EU presented its proposal, which it called “final” on August 8. Iran responded to the text on August 15, that was described as “reasonable” by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. However, the U.S. responded to the proposal on August 24.

The JCPOA was first reached in July 2015 between Iran and certain major nations, including the U.S. However, in May 2018, the U.S. unilaterally and illegally withdrew from the agreement as a result of pressure from Israel and powerful Zionist lobbyists in the United States. The U.S. reintroduced the penalties that had been lifted under the agreement and added new ones.

Amir Abdollahian also urged efforts to expand the agreements made at the inaugural session of the Iran-Tanzania joint commission for comprehensive cooperation to other areas during the meeting with the Tanzanian foreign minister.

Iran’s chief diplomat and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan also discussed strategies for boosting commercial and trade ties between their two nations in a separate meeting on Friday.

The foreign minister called for removal of barriers to presence of Iranian businesses and individuals in in the Tanzanian market while highlighting Iran's strengths in a number of areas, including commerce, energy, industries, technology, and academic education.

Amir Abdollahian was leading a high-ranking economic team from both the corporate and government sectors on a tour of Africa that took him to Mali, Zanzibar and Tanzania.