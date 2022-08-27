Cultural heritage projects reopen after restoration

TEHRAN–Four cultural heritage projects were inaugurated in the southwestern Bushehr province on Friday.

The projects were inaugurated on the occasion of Government Week (August 24-30), the provincial tourism chief Esmaeil Sajadimanesh said.

The restoration and organization of the Jomeh historical mosque and Alavi Printing and Publishing Museum, which are located in the historical core of Bushehr, were parts of the projects, the official added.

Back in January, a province’s tourism official said that the historical texture of Bushehr holds the potential to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

However, before developing a dossier, the historical texture needs to be revived and restored properly, the official added.

Such places, which are usually significant tourist attractions as well, are meant to keep culture and customs alive around the world, he noted.

The historical texture of Bushehr is one of these unique areas and, with the full cooperation of its residents and related organizations and departments, it would be qualified to be registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list in the future, he explained.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

