Chinese Taipei sweep Iran at 2022 AVC Cup for Women

TEHRAN - Chinese Taipei triumphed 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-17) against Iran on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena to earn the right to play for fifth place at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women.

Huang Ching-Hsuan (14 points), Chen Tzu-Ya (10 points) and Kan Ko-Hui (10 points) contributed double-digit scores for Chinese Taipei’s win in straight sets. Iran’s Maedeh Borhani Esfahani scored 10 points in the defeat.

Iran tried to play along their opponents’ pacing, showing how they could be patient in setting up their attacks from recycled plays. Pouran Zare activated the middle attack while Borhani Esfahani played off the bench and sparked the Iranian offense. She connected from the flank and backline, and at times, proving helpful in the passing unit, asianvolleyball.net reported.

Chinese Taipei needed to devise ways in order to compensate for their shorter lineup. They did so by strategizing on their service to slow down their opponents’ passing unit. From here, they could afford the time and space needed to line up their blocks, and anticipate their opponents’ plays. They consistently managed their plays within system and worked on the advantage that they could be more agile than their opponents.

Chinese Taipei will aim for a fifth place finish on Monday and Iran will head for their best possible finish in the 7th-8th classification against Australia.