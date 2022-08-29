U.S. warships sail in Taiwan Strait 

The United States has escalated tensions with China after two American navy warships sailed through the country’s Taiwan strait, the first time since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan.

In response to the latest provocative act, China’s military issued a statement saying it was monitoring the vessels, maintaining a high alert, and ready to defeat any provocations.

According to the U.S. Navy, the operation involved the dispatching of guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville.

The U.S. 7th fleet claimed “The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific… The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows.”

The U.S. has failed to acknowledge that its warships are near Chinese land. Critics say this ignorance and provocations are at the heart of the dispute.

Such provocations are closely monitored by China’s military. Over the years U.S. warships, and on occasion those from Washington’s allies such as the United Kingdom and Canada, have sailed through the strait.

Pelosi made her provocative visit to the Taiwan region a month ago showing total disregard to China’s warnings not to go ahead with the trip and disrespecting the one-China principle.

Beijing says such trips by American officials infringe on China's sovereignty and undermine the country’s territorial integrity while seriously jeopardizing peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

After Pelosi’s trip, the Chinese military conducted military exercises and training in the waters near the country’s Taiwan Island. In other words, Beijing used its international right to defense in the face of American attempts to use Taiwan to contain China; which is largely seen as the root cause of troubles that undermine not just regional but international peace and stability.

China has also slammed Washington’s disinformation campaign to intentionally cloud global opinion over what is true and what is fake; while trying to misguide the world about the status of Taiwan.

The U.S.’s disregard for international rules and norms comes despite the one-China principle being the political foundation of China-U.S. relations. The principle is very clear: there is only one China on the planet, Taiwan is part of China, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing all of China.

This has a universal consensus in the international community including the United States which claims to be upholding the one-China policy but is in effect distorting the principle despite Taiwan belonging to China since ancient times.

On 1 October 1949, the Central People's Government of the People’s Republic of China was found, replacing the government of the Republic of China to become the only legitimate governance that represents all of China.

Resolution 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly established the one-China principle that was widely observed by the international community. In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, which undertook “to restore all its rights to the People's Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its Government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations”. This resolution made clear and settled once and for all the political, legal, and procedural issues of the representation of the whole of China, Taiwan included, in the United Nations. It also made it clear that there is only one seat representing China at the UN, and there is no such thing as “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan”.

China says the sovereignty and territory of the country have never been divided and warns will never be allowed to be divided meaning Taiwan's status as part of China's territory never changed in history and will never be allowed to change.

There are other resolutions by various UN agencies as well as Communiqués and agreements between Beijing and Washington that clearly outline the U.S. has acknowledged Taiwan as a part of China.

Perhaps it’s not strange for the U.S. to break international law during its military adventurism around the world. It has been condemned for selling advanced weapons to Taipei which undermines security in a region where the U.S. military has no valid grounds to be operating.

More than $70 billion worth of advanced weapons has been sold Taiwan. The only party that benefits from destabilizing the region is American arms manufacturers and the American politicians that are being paid and backed by the arms lobbies.