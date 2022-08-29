TEDPIX gained 1,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 1,049 points to 1,445 million on Monday.

As reported, over 5.606 billion securities worth 36.67 trillion rials (about $130.96 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 547 points, and the second market’s index gained 2,78 points.

TEDPIX fell 9,004 points (0.62 percent) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 32.361 billion securities worth 219.753 trillion rials (about $784.83 million) were traded through 1.741 deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities dropped 20.4 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, while the number of deals fell 7.18 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

