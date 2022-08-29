Iran win Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship for seventh time

TEHRAN – Iran became the most decorated volleyball team in the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship after defeated India 3-1 (25-12, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15) in the final match Monday night.

Iran have claimed the title seven times, one time more than South Korea.

South Korea also claimed the bronze medal with a 3-0 win over Thailand.

Iran and India will represent Asia in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship as the top two teams.

The 2022 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship is the 21st edition of the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Bahrain Volleyball Association (BVA).

The tournament was held from Aug. 22 to 29 in Riffa, Bahrain.