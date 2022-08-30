IPL: Esteghlal held by Naft Masjed Soleyman

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team were held to a goalless draw against Naft Masjed Soleyman in Matchweek 4 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Esteghlal, headed by Ricardo Sa Pinto, could have moved to top of the table but remained in second place.

In Tehran, Paykan and Nassaji sahred the spoils in a goalless draw, Malavan were held to a 1-1 draw against Zob Ahan in Bandar Anzali and Mes Kerman drew 2-2 with Gol Gohar.

On Wednesday, Persepolis will host Sanat Naft, Tractor play Havadar in Tabriz, Sepahan face Foolad in Isfahan and Mes Rafsanjan meet Aluminum.