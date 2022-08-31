EU needs to redesignate MKO as terrorist: embassy

TEHRAN - The Iranian embassy in Italy released a statement on Monday in which it suggested that the European Union needs to stop double standards and rename the MKO as a terrorist group.

The statement was released as Iran on Tuesday marked the memory of President Mohammad Ali Rajaie and Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Baonar who were assassinated by the MKO on August 30, 1981.

The embassy suggested the EU officials should stop practicing double standards in fight against terrorism, saying standing up for the MKO has severely damaged the reputation of the EU and Europe as a continent, which claims it is firmly against terrorism.

According to the statement which was published in several Italian publications, the embassy called the brutal assassination of President Rajaie and Prime Minister Baonar a “dishonorable terrorist act against the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic of Iran's government.”

In a similar terrorist act on June 28 of the same year the MKO had detonated the Office of the Islamic Republic Party, killing tens of judiciary and party officials, the embassy added.

The embassy also underlined that the MKO formed a brief alliance with former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain, who had earlier waged an aggressive eight-year war against Iran, and relied on him for military and logistical aid in fight against their own nation.

The statement went on to say that "democracy is not equal with the freedom of terrorists in the Western countries."

It added, "The human rights and democratic value should not serve as instruments at the service of shutting a blind eye on horrifying terrorist acts, and whitewashing the terrorists by free world governments."

The statement said, “There is no such thing as good or bad terrorism, and if the EU finds that its reputation is damaged in the world, it is because of its support for and protection of terrorists, which runs counter to democracy and the human rights provisions.”

The embassy concluded its statement by wishing long life for the solid and historical Iran-Italy ties.