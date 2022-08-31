Boutique hotel makes debut in Semnan

TEHRAN–A traditional boutique hotel makes its debut as the first of its kind in Semnan province, north-central Iran.

Located in the historical texture of Semnan, this boutique hotel is originally the historical Taherian House, which is repurposed following an extensive restoration, ISNA quoted a local tourism official as saying on Tuesday.

Having columns, porches, beautiful small windbreaks, and rooms dedicated to the summer and wintertime, this historical house is one of the stunning mansions of Semnan belonging to the early Pahlavi period, the official explained.

“An example of traditional Iranian architectural style, the house has two inner and outer courtyards and interconnected basements.”

Experts say boutique hotels reflect the rich culture and history of a region and are among popular tourist attractions as they are built in lively urban neighborhoods or renovated old buildings and they aim to attract guests as well as visitors.

The country boasts hundreds of historical sites such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Over the past couple of years, hundreds of historical sites and monuments across Iran have been temporarily ceded to private investors by auctions reportedly to gain higher productivity and better maintenance. Conducted by the Revitalization and Utilization Fund for Historical Places, the scheme is expected to assist sustainable development for the local communities by fueling a tourism boom along the once flourishing route.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat), and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

