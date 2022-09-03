Safarmarket, #1 Travel Marketplace Platform In Iran

Safarmarket is the largest online tourism marketplace in Iran, which, like a search engine but specialized in the field of tourism, searches, and displays the best and cheapest travel prices from more than hundreds of sites and retailers of tourism services.

Safarmarket allows travelers to search, compare and choose various tourism services and, with simple and easy access, experience an economical trip at the lowest price in the travel market. Knowing the best services and the lowest prices available in the market in the shortest possible time is the value Safarmarket would like to provide its users. As a knowledge-based company in the tourism industry with a new approach, Irsa Company has launched Safarmarket to offer a comprehensive solution based on modern technologies to meet the needs of the Iranian tourism market. Travel safely with Safarmarket.

Safarmarket offers train tickets, plane tickets, tours, hotels, villas, and accommodation. We will explain each of these services below:

Airline Ticket

Buying a plane ticket from Safarmarket has many advantages because you have plenty of choices at Safarmarket. You can search for an Airline ticket based on the desired origin or destination among hundreds of travel agencies.

This way, you can find the cheapest plane ticket and purchase it at Safarmarket. Also, you will save your time by buying plane tickets at Safarmarket! Instead of searching among ten different sites to buy cheap plane tickets, search in Safarmarket to find and buy the cheapest plane tickets.

Train Ticket

As a virtual travel market and ticket search engine for all types of train and plane tickets, Safarmarket can show you the tickets of all the trains to your desired destination in a comparative manner in a few seconds. As a result, it is no longer necessary to look for in-person train ticket sales centers in the city. Also, it is not required to worry about the right price or check the types of trains because you will find any train ticket in the travel and tourism market in Safarmarket.

Tour

By visiting the Safarmarket website or installing the Safarmarket application on your smartphone, you can choose the city of origin, the destination city, the period in which you want to travel, your budget, and leave everything to Safarmarket smart search engine.

Safarmarket will show you a list of tours held in that particular destination. You can help the Safarmarket search engine to show you your favorite time by applying various filters designed on this site.

You can also choose the number of nights you want to stay, the number of stars of the hotel you wish to, the type of tour you want, the kind of transportation you want, the price range you want, and can spend on this tour, and also the tour operators or travel agencies you want. After applying all these filters, Safarmarket will show terms most similar to your favorite time.

You can categorize the list of tours displayed on Safarmarket website and application from the most expensive to the cheapest. This means you can find the most affordable popular term in the shortest possible time.

Hotel

Booking a hotel in Safarmarket is as easy and convenient as booking plane tickets and tours. In the first step, you enter the desired destination and the date of arrival and departure, and you can also enter the number of people (including the number of adults and children). Then, by clicking the search button, all available hotels with the conditions you want for booking will be displayed on one page. You can easily search among all the offers provided by the suppliers and book the best and cheapest hotel or accommodation according to your taste and conditions and those of your companions. It is necessary to know that the price of a hotel reservation varies according to the time of your trip and different days and occasions of the year, so the rate and cost of hotel reservation may decrease or increase with the change of arrival and departure time.

Villa and ecolodge

Using Safarmarket is very simple. It is enough to specify the desired city for travel, the approximate date of stay, and the type of accommodation you want. With a simple search, you can see all the villa and suite suppliers providing services online and choose the best price and option easily and in the shortest time.

Due to Safarmarket being a market, after choosing the accommodation supplier, Safarmarket will direct you to that site, and you will rent villas and suites without any intermediaries or additional costs.