Children's Camp: A Story of Unusual and Rarities

Ahmad Yusefzade is the author of two excellent books, "Children's Camp" and "The 23 People."

To defend his homeland, he and his young comrades took part in Operation Beit ol-Moqaddas, but they were captured at the end by Iraqi forces and were unable to celebrate the operation's success and the liberation of Khorramshahr.

Yusefzade related the story of "The 23 People" from that period, in which Saddam sought to fabricate a controversy to hide his ongoing losses to Iran. The book claims that Saddam ordered the separation of 23 youngsters, aged 15 to 18, from the other prisoners and set up extensive propaganda campaigns and amusing plans for them, but those 23 people finally let him down with their resistance.

According to Ahmad Yusefzade, "Children's Camp" is the completion and continuation of "The 23 People."

“Children's Camp" was published after three years of memory gathering, and in this process, Reza Askari and Azadeh Jirofti both contributed greatly,” he said.

He stated that the people in the children's camp were 400 young prisoners in a huge camp, whereas the 23 people were prisoners in a small prison, which is the distinction between "Children's Camp" and "The 23 People."

He noted that both of these books share the bitter and sweet memories of those who were held captive as a defining characteristic, and that the goal of their publication is to chronicle those memories.

Ahmad Yusefzade concluded by urging the youth to appreciate the Islamic Revolution because it was hard won, and added that we should support the Islamic Revolution at this crucial time, when the country is facing challenges.