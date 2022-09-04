New Iran envoy to UN meets Amir Abdollahian

TEHRAN— Saeed Iravani, Iran’s new Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN headquarters in New York, met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Saturday before starting his job.

Iravani gave Amir Abdollahian a report about his plans at the most important international organization.

For his part, Iran’s top diplomat outlined Iran’s views about cooperation with other countries and active presence in international bodies. He also gave Iravani the necessary instructions.

Iravani has previously served as the Supreme National Security Council’s deputy secretary for foreign policy and international affairs, deputy chief of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission (embassy) in Iraq and also a diplomat at the Foreign Ministry.

He will replace Majid Takht Ravanchi, a nuclear negotiator in the previous administration and a veteran diplomat who has been serving as the Iranian ambassador to the UN since April 2019.

