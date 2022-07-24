Iran names eight new ambassadors

TEHRAN — Iran has named eight new ambassadors to foreign countries, the presidential media office announced on Sunday.

Mahmoud Adib, Iraj Elahi, Motjaba Amani, Majid Qafelebashi, Hossein Gharibi, and Khalil Sadaati have been appointed as Iran’s ambassadors, respectively to Georgia, India, Lebanon, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Sierra Leone.

Amir-Saeed Iravani has also been appointed as Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Saeed Iravani will replace Majid Takht Ravanchi. Iravani served as Iran’s charge d’affaires to Iraq and the deputy secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.



Ali Bahraini has also been appointed as Iran’s representative to international organizations in Vienna. Bahraini was the former Human Rights Office director at the Foreign Ministry.

Typically, ambassadors are introduced by the foreign minister and endorsed by the president.

In a meeting with the new envoys on Sunday, President Ebrahim Raisi said the ambassadors are representatives of the Islamic system who should embody and secure the interests and values of the Islamic Republic.

The president emphasized the need to evaluate ambassadors' performance based on the goals set for each country, including their contribution to the development of the national economy, special attention to the affairs of Iranians abroad, and observance of Islamic and revolutionary values.

The president also said that they should confront any unhealthy economic relations. They are also obliged to try to help realize national goals and policies, Raisi added.

Raisi also wished success to the ambassadors before starting their diplomatic missions.

Mahmoud Adib, the new envoy to Tbilisi, previously served as the consular director general of the Foreign Ministry. Iraj Elahi, the new ambassador to New Delhi, was the second Eurasian Office director of the ministry. Mojtaba Amani, the new ambassador to Lebanon, was the former head of Iran's interest section in Egypt. Hossein Gharibi, the new ambassador to Warsaw, previously served as the Iranian envoy to Lisbon. Seyyed Khalil Sadati Amiri, the new envoy to Sierra Leone, previously held the position of ambassador to Guinea.

Seyyed Majid Ghafele Bashi, the new ambassador to Prague, was the former research deputy chief of the Political and International Studies Office of the Foreign Ministry.

