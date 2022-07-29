Iran appoints new envoy to IAEA

TEHRAN — After 9 months, Iran has appointed a permanent representative to the international organizations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in Vienna.

Mohsen Naziri Asl, a veteran diplomat has been selected by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to take on the Vienna mission, replacing Mohammad Reza Ghaebi who served as the acting representative.

Previously, Kazem Gharibabadi was Iran’s permanent representative in Vienna. He was appointed as Iran’s human rights chief in November.

Naziri Asl’s selection was endorsed by President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday. He would be heading to the United Nations office in Vienna soon.

On the eve of his departure to Vienna, the diplomat presented his agenda in a meeting with Amir Abdollahian on Friday and was briefed on the recommendations of the foreign minister.

The diplomat has a doctorate in international law. He previously served as Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations headquarters in Geneva. He also has the experience of attending conferences of international organizations in his resume.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani wished success for Naziri Asl.

“I wish success for the experienced diplomat of our country, Dr. Mohsen Naziri Asl, in his new role as the ambassador and permanent representative of Iran at the UN office in Vienna, as well as the representative of our country at the International Atomic Energy Agency. His appointment coincides with July 29, the anniversary of the establishment of the Agency in 1957,” Kanaani wrote on his Twitter account.

“According to the Agency's statutes, it is expected that promoting the peaceful use and non-deviation of the peaceful goals of nuclear energy, without discrimination, would be the concern of the Agency and its director general,” Kanaani continued.

“The advanced nuclear military program of the apartheid Israeli regime and the regime's continued objection to placing its nuclear facilities under comprehensive Safeguards and not joining the Non-Proliferation Treaty is a serious threat to international security and the non-proliferation regime. The Agency is expected to fulfill its responsibility in this field according to its statute,” he concluded.

