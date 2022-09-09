Iranian envoy submits credentials to UN chief

TEHRAN — Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran’s new ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, presented his credentials to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday and officially started his job.

In the meeting which took place in the office of Guterres, Iravani expressed Iran’s determination to continue constructive interaction and close cooperation with the United Nations, especially in the direction of strengthening multilateralism and confronting unilateralism and solving regional crises.

Referring to the position and capacity of Tehran, as well as the priorities of Iran's foreign policy in enhancing cooperation with the countries of the Persian Gulf region, Iravani insisted on creating regional security with the constructive participation of the countries of the region.

The Iranian diplomat also pointed to the role and position of the Secretary General and asked Guterres to use his role in helping to establish regional peace and security.

Concluding his statements, the new ambassador renewed Iran’s invitation to the Secretary General to visit Tehran.

For his part, Guterres referred to the position and role of Iran in maintaining peace and stability in the region, emphasizing the cooperation and constructive interaction of Tehran with the United Nations, especially in strengthening multilateral cooperation.

While accepting the invitation to visit Iran, the Secretary General announced his readiness to play a role in promoting peace and security in the Persian Gulf region.

