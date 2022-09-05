Tehran-Karbala rail service operating until yearend

TEHRAN–The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways plans to continue operating the Tehran-Karbala passenger train service until the end of the current Iranian year 1401 (ends in March 2023).

The train route was launched on a trial basis for three months, and it has been under consideration for the entire year, Mehr quoted Seyyed Miad Salehi as saying on Monday.

There has been an increase of 100 percent in train trips during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, the official added.

The annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, aka Arbaeen trek, is a characteristic spiritual exercise in which hundreds of thousands of Shia and Sunni Muslims, even Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities participate.

The religious treks will be destined for Karbala, where Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.

The event marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

