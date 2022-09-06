National Day of Vietnam celebrated in Tehran

TEHRAN- The 77th Anniversary of National Day of Vietnam was celebrated at the Embassy of Vietnam in Tehran on Monday evening.

The event was attended by ambassadors of some other countries in Iran as well as Reza Zabib, the assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and director general of Asia-Pacific Department at the Foreign Ministry.

Delivering a speech at the beginning of the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Ambassador Luong Quoc Huy said: “I strongly believe that Vietnam-Iran relations will have new developments”.

The following is some part of the ambassador’s speech:

Vietnam and Iran have good, traditional and friendly relations, nurtured by leaders of the countries throughout the course of history. Vietnam will never forget the precious affection and support that Iran had given to Vietnam. Over the years, the two countries have shown support for each other at international forums and organizations.

Economically, the two countries have a huge potential for development; the two countries’ economies are mutually-complementary.

The recent visit to Vietnam of His Excellency Mr. Reza Zabib, Assistant Foreign Minister, is a milestone in our bilateral relations, actively contributing to the promotion of Vietnam-Iran relations.

In 2023, two countries are expected to have a lot of meaningful activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic establishment (1973-2023).

In the joy of the 77th National Day of the S. R. Vietnam, may I propose a toast:

May the friendly, cooperation relations between Vietnam and Iran will steadily develop.

‘Iran attaches great importance to relation with Vietnam’

Reza Zabib was the next speaker in the event who said that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its relationship with Vietnam and is ready to strengthen bilateral relations with this friendly country in all areas.

Fortunately, even during the difficult and challenging days of Covid-19 pandemic there were close connections and consultation between the two countries at different levels, he noted.

“I’m confident that considering the friendly and constructive approach adopted by Vietnam in our relations, bilateral relation between Iran and Vietnam will be further expanded through our joint efforts and determination based on mutual respect and benefit”, the official underlined.

Interview with Vietnamese ambassador

On the sidelines of the National Day of Vietnam ceremony, the Tehran Times conducted an exclusive interview with the Vietnamese ambassador which comes as follows:

1. How do you evaluate Iran – Vietnam current political, economic and trade relations?

Vietnam always attaches importance to the traditional and friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. In the recent years, high-ranking leaders of the two countries have made many visits such as the visit of President Truong Tan Sang to Iran and President Hassan Rouhani to Vietnam in 2016, the visit of Vice Chairman of Vietnam National Assembly Do Ba Ty to Iran in 2017 and the visit of Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly Ali Larijani to Vietnam in 2018. Two countries have been supporting each other on the reciprocal basis at the international fora and organizations.

Regarding economic, trade relations, the two countries have vast potential since both are big markets (Vietnam has a population of over 97 million while Iran has approximately 85 million people). The economies of both countries are supportive of each other: Iran has the advantage of oil, petrochemical products while Vietnam is a major exporter of coffee, tea, rice, pepper, cashew, shoes, textiles,…

2. How much is the worth of trade between Iran and Vietnam and what are the main commodities the two countries are traded?

In recent years, the average bilateral import-export turnover has reached 100 million USD which is unequal with the potentials of the two countries.

According to Vietnam Custom Agency, in 2021 Vietnam’s export of cashew nut reached 30 million USD, coffee 17 million, coffee beans 30 million, pepper 14 million and tea 7 million USD. Meanwhile, Vietnam mainly imports products like plastics, petroleum products, metals and new medicines from Iran.

3. What are the major barriers in the way of trade between the two countries?

The biggest barrier for trade relations between Vietnam and Iran is harsh sanctions on Iran. From 2018 onwards, the trade and investment activities between two countries encountered many difficulties, especially in the payment through banking transfer.

Another major barrier is that businesses of the two countries do not have enough information of the potentials, laws, regulations, procedures of doing business in each country.

4. What strategies the two countries can take to improve the bilateral trade? Is barter trade a good solution in the sanction condition?

To improve the bilateral trade, apart from traditional products, Vietnam will focus on exporting other products such as manufacturing computers, electronic devices, garments, shoes, clothes. Vietnam also will promote the export of tropical fruit products including coconut, pineapple, mango, dragon fruit, passion fruit, pomelo, papaya… which are favored by Iranian people.

In the coming time, the Embassy will coordinate and prepare for the 10th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic and Commercial, expected to be organized in Hanoi this year. This meeting will identify the difficulties, obstacles and set forth main contents, solutions, mechanisms to promote the bilateral relations in the years to come.

To further boost trade volume between the two countries, both sides also should reach agreement for the conclusion of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and to sign a MOU in the field of plant quarantine and inspection.

Barter trade is a good option in the context of sanctions that have not been lifted. The two sides need to discuss and identify specific companies and products participating in this mechanism.

5. Other comments

On this very significant occasion of our National Day (Sep 2nd 1945 – Sep 2nd 2022), we highly appreciate and are thankful to the President of I. R Iran, H. E. Mr. Ebrahim Raeisi who conveyed his congratulation message to President of the S. R Vietnam, H. E. Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Next year (2023) will be an important milestone in the Vietnam-Iran relationship when the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic establishment (August 4th 1973 – August 4th 2023). It is expected that both sides will have a lot of meaningful activities on this occasion to deepen our friendly relations

I strongly believe that Vietnam-Iran relations will have new developments, in accordance to the potentials of the two sides, serving the interests of the people in the future.