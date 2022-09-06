Raisi cherishes agriculture as vital to national economy

TEHRAN - President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday referred to agriculture as a vital and privileged subject.

Raisi made the remarks at an event in Tehran marking the start of the agricultural year 1401–1402 and honoring successful persons in the agriculture industry.

The president highlighted that the Ministry of Agriculture is the main upholder of self-sufficiency in production of basic goods, ensuring food security, correct management of water consumption, reforming the cultivation pattern, dealing with profiteering in the distribution of agricultural products and preventing land use change.

“The Almighty attributes agriculture to Himself in the Holy Qur'an, and that He is actually the main and true sower of the Holy Essence of the Almighty Lord, and what an honor for the farmers who are engaged in this blessed work and production,” he remarked.

“Agriculture plays an important role in the country's economy and people's livelihood, and plays a very vital role in the country's self-reliance and independence,” Raisi continued, outlining the agriculture's significant place in religious culture.

Raisi noted that one of the key elements of the nation's strength is productivity in the agricultural sector. “Self-reliance in the agricultural sector is important and considering the large capacities in the country, we can achieve self-sufficiency in the areas of food security, which is one of the plans of the Ministry of Agriculture in the 13th Administration.”

He added that the ministry must adopt a strategy to create food security by increase in production. “I strongly ask you to increase your efforts in this direction, meaning that continue along the path quickly and wisely, and be mindful of an enemy before you who does not want you to be self-sufficient.”

Stating that Iran is now self-sufficient in production of many agricultural crops, he said if the country adopts a formidable strategy and properly manage water resources, not only food security will be guaranteed, but the country will be able to export certain crops which it is already importing.

The president also emphasized the importance of knowledge-based agriculture, saying university professors specialized in agriculture should make efforts “in a way that our agriculture becomes both science-based and knowledge-based.”

He added, “Universities should help the government and Majlis (Parliament) in making decisions, in which case self-reliance can be reached in a limited time frame.”

The president also stressed the significance of increasing agricultural productivity, saying, “Reforming and changing the cultivation pattern that is suitable for the climate, which is profitable for the farmers and also fulfils the country's need for basic and strategic products, is on the agenda of the government.”

Water efficiency in growing crops should be given special attention by the ministry, according to President Raisi.

He also said the ministry should stop opportunists to change land use, warning such an action renders towns defenseless against natural calamities like floods. He emphasized the preservation and protection of agricultural areas.

In this context, the president emphasized the importance and viability of a plan to plant one billion saplings in order to make up for the harm done to the country’s natural and forest resources.

“Eliminate middlemen and brokers”

Raisi added that one of the other crucial responsibilities of the ministry is to eliminate middlemen and brokers from the supply of agricultural goods, saying, “This ministry should prevent the violation of the rights of farmers and consumers by closely monitoring the production and consumption chain.”

The president declared, "Sustainable food security" is the government's fundamental and central motto, he said, adding, “Providing qualitative, healthy, cheap and domestically sourced food is an important task of the Ministry of Agriculture in realizing this slogan.”

The president also gave plaques of gratitude to 14 outstanding individuals from various farming sector.



