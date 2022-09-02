President Raisi inaugurates mega water-supply project in southwestern Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday inaugurated the West Aisa’s largest water supply project in southwestern Khuzestan province, IRNA reported.

As reported, Ghadir Water Supply project has been designed with a 25-year horizon and it is aimed to supply water with a flow rate of 20 cubic meters per second.

With the implementation of the project, 26 cities including Ahvaz, Abadan, Khorramshahr, Dasht Azadegan, and 1,600 villages in Khuzestan province will be supplied with drinking water.

Over 20 trillion rials (about $70 million) has been invested in this project which includes constructing 78 kilometers of transmission lines and building two major pump stations.

The benefits of this project include positive social effects such as improving the well-being and quality of life of the residents of the target villages, preventing migration and protecting the environment, creating economic prosperity and production boom.

President Raisi arrived in Khuzestan on Friday morning. This is Raisi’s fourth visit to the province since he took office in August 2021.

