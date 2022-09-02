Iran invincible against pressure from hegemonic countries: President Raisi

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed that the Islamic Republic has become so powerful that hegemonic forces can no longer intimidate the country.

In his remarks to the AhlulBayt World Assembly's 7th General Assembly on Thursday in Tehran, Raisi said that Iran has endured countless injustices and challenges throughout the years.

However, he said, Iran has now become so powerful that not just the region but the entire globe is aware of the righteousness and high standing of the Islamic Republic.

Raisi highlighted that hegemonic countries are well aware of Iran's invincibility and might and that they cannot force it to do what they want.

Due to this, added Raisi, the White House has acknowledged that the maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic has failed to produce any positive outcomes and suffered an embarrassing loss.

He said that Iran has consistently sought justice for everybody, noting that the nation has grown to be a regional powerhouse as well as securing a positive reputation on the international scene.

The Iranian president further criticized the international hegemony for abusing human rights despite professing to the contrary.

Raisi added, “They have always spoken about human rights, but have never paid any attention to any of them.”

He said that the AhlulBayt World Assembly may help link together all active organizations in the Muslim world and different nations throughout the world.

"The relationship between scientists and intellectuals is quite significant, and this assembly serves to advance scientific and cultural communications. On the other hand, it may also serve as a channel of contact for businesspeople operating in many industries, the president said.

He voiced faith in the assembly's ability to forge a bright future via scientific, cultural, economic, and social interactions.



