Brazil sweep lackluster Iran in 2022 FIVB World Championship

TEHRAN – Brazil volleyball team swept past Iran in straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-23) in the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship round of 16 Tuesday night.

Leal Hidalgo Yoandy led Brazil with 20 points in Gliwice, Poland.

Milad Ebadipour, Amirhossein Esfandiar and Mohammadjavad Manavinezhad earned eight points each for Iran.

Iran showed the poor performance against Egypt, the Netherlands and Brazil in the world championship.

The team, headed by Behrouz Ataei, had previously shone in the 2022 Volleyball Nations League but failed to meet expectations in the world championship.

Brazil will play Argentina on Friday in the quarterfinals round.