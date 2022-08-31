Iran fall short against Netherlands in 2022 FIVB World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to the Netherlands 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18) in Pool F of the 2022 FIVB Men’s World Championship Wednesday night.

Iran, who had defeated Argentina and Egypt in their previous matches, finished in second place behind the Netherlands.

Behrouz Ataei’s men will play Brazil on Sept. 6 in Gliwice, Poland in quarterfinals.

The Netherlands will also play Ukraine in the round.