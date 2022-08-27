Iran edge Argentina in a thrilling five-set match in FIVB World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran edged Argentina 3-2 (22-25, 30-28, 25-18, 32-34, 21-19) in their opening Pool F match of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Saturday night.

Milad Ebadipour led Iran with 21 points while Conte Facundo earned 20 points for Argentina.

Iran are scheduled to meet Egypt and the Netherlands on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

The competition has brought 24 competing teams in six pools of four, playing in a single round-robin format from Aug. 26 to Sept. 11.

The top two nations in each pool and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the elimination round.