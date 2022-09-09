“Learn Like a Pro” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Learn Like a Pro: Science-Based Tools to Become Better at Anything” by Barbara Oakley and Olav Schewe has been published in Persian.

Translated by Haleh Afshari, the book has been published by Chatrang.

It is a book for learners of all ages containing the best and most updated advice on learning from neuroscience and cognitive psychology.

Do you spend too much time learning with disappointing results? Do you find it difficult to remember what you read? Do you put off studying because it’s boring and you’re easily distracted? This book is for you.

Dr. Barbara Oakley and Olav Schewe have both struggled in the past with their learning. But they have found techniques to help them master any material.

Building on insights from neuroscience and cognitive psychology, they give you a crash course to improve your ability to learn, no matter what the subject is.

Through their decades of writing, teaching and research on learning, the authors have developed deep connections with experts from a vast array of disciplines.

And it’s all honed with feedback from thousands of students who have themselves gone through the trenches of learning.

Successful learners gradually add tools and techniques to their mental toolbox, and they think critically about their learning to determine when and how to best use their mental tools.

That allows these learners to make the best use of their brains, whether those brains seem “naturally” geared toward learning or not. This book will teach you how you can do the same.

Photo: A combination photo shows Barbara Oakley and the front cover of the Persian edition of “Learn Like a Pro” which she co-wrote with Olav Schewe.

