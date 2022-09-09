Iran Army opens defense equipment exhibit 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Army’s Ground Forces inaugurated a defense equipment exhibit in Isfahan, where the forces have also just concluded military exercises.

The Army’s Ground Forces announced on Wednesday the start of military exercises involving various units in the central province of Isfahan.

The drills, codenamed Authority 1401, are held in Isfahan’s Nasrabad region and lasted for two days.

“The drills will be held for two days in the public area of Nasrabad with the presence of infantry, armored, artillery, air force, drone, engineering, airborne, electronic warfare units and with the support of air force planes,” General Karim Cheshak, spokesman for the drills, told ISNA on Wednesday.

He added, “The aim of these exercises is to assess and raise the level of combat readiness of the Army's ground force units in the face of modern threats.”

Some strategic, operational and tactical equipment used in the exercises of the ground forces were put on display at the exhibit at the presence of General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, the commander of the Army.

During the drills, the Army Ground Force test-fired a strategic domestically-developed surface-to-surface missile (SSM), which hit the designated target with pinpoint precision, Press TV reported.