Iran able to strike Tel Aviv, Haifa with Arash 2 drone: commander

TEHRAN- With the newly-designed advanced long-range drone rolling out, Iran is capable of targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa inside Israel, Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force announced on Sunday night.

Speaking with national TV in a special program, Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari touched upon some remarks surrounding Iran’s military might to take the grip on the Israeli cities in the event of the miscalculation of Iran’s archenemy.

Tel Aviv and Haifa were "particularly" considered while the "Arash-2" was being constructed, according to Commander Heidari.

"We are waiting for orders to deploy it one day," he continued. "The drone has special characteristics and can recover several times till it strikes its objective.”

Heidari added, "We will reveal its capabilities in future drills."

The brigadier general emphasized that it is "a unique bird built for this mission" and that "this drone has reached the ground troops."

On the other hand, he said, the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are viewed as “a heavenly army".

The commander noted that "the Army's ground troops are the best and are unsurpassed among the countries of the region."

Army ground personnel are currently at the heart of the drone program, Heidari pointed out.

"Of course, we also have drones with a lesser range in our combat organization," he added. "We have drones with a strategic range and even one with a range of 2,000 kilometers."

The opponents must be warned that if they commit a mistake, “we will use equipment and weapons that were produced locally in order to break their limbs and legs.”

Heidari also said, “We won't allow them to get the upper hand and we'll always retain supremacy.”