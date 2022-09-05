Iran: Lifting sanctions purpose of JCPOA revival talks

TEHRAN — Iran has maintained its share of the energy market despite sanctions, but it could contribute to resolving Europe's energy crisis if an agreement is reached to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, says the spokesman for Iranian foreign ministry.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Nasser Kanaani stated that one of Iran's primary goals in the nuclear talks is a complete removal of sanctions on the Iranian nation and government.

Noting that the United States had delayed responding to Iran's answer to the draft offered by the EU coordinator, Kanaani stated that Iran had contributed to the talks to resurrect the nuclear deal, technically known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and was awaiting the U.S. response.

The official compared the attempts to resurrect the JCPOA to a marathon, saying that Iran took appropriate steps and presented its views to the European side in order to defend Iran's interests with a happy ending to the process.

Kanaani stated that a deal is possible if the opposite party has the political will and acts constructively.

Regarding the Europeans' need for Iran to assist in resolving the energy crisis, Kanaani stated that Iran is an important supplier of energy and has maintained its market share despite sanctions.

However, if an agreement can be reached in Vienna, Iran might be a possible provider for European countries to meet their energy needs, according to the spokesman.

“Iran will be able to meet a bigger part of EU energy needs if sanctions are lifted,” Kanaani stated.

He stated that the Foreign Ministry's key objective was to ensure that guarantees were received in the talks because any prospective arrangement might be breached if there were no guarantees, as happened when the U.S. withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 while Iran was fully compliant with the deal.

“The guarantee system in any agreement should be strong and robust,” the spokesman noted, adding, “There should be guarantees that sanctions will be removed and Iran reaps the benefits of the JCPOA.”

-----IAEA must remain technical, stay out of politics

The official also criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) political approach toward Iran’s nuclear program, stating that keeping the nuclear watchdog out of politics is a key component of the guarantee.

“The Agency’s inspectors have repeatedly visited Iran's nuclear sites, and confirmed their peaceful nature,” the spokesman noted, adding, “Iran expects the IAEA to act responsibly and within its legal and professional obligations.”

He also emphasized that closing Iran's cases in the IAEA related to safeguards issues was a major demand of Iran, adding that Iran has always been transparent regarding its nuclear activities.

-----Israeli media reports on Iranian forces in Syria are bogus

Elsewhere in the presser, the spokesman quashed Israeli media reports on the Zionist regime's alleged attacks on Iran-controlled sites and locations in Syria as totally baseless, emphasizing that Iran condemned all Israeli strikes on Syrian infrastructure as illegal, illegitimate, aggressive, and a violation of international law.

-------FM’s visit to Russia was successful

Kanaani also commended Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian's travel to Moscow to deliver the European Union's message to Russia.

-----Iran welcomes stable, secure, peaceful Iraq

The spokesman also urged Iraqi political factions to hold negotiations to resolve disputes over forming a government.

“Iran cherishes stability, security and peace in Iraq,” the spokesman noted.

He also complimented the Iraqi people's generosity during the Arbaeen rite, which attracts hundreds of thousands of Iranians to Najaf and Karbala.

-----No country can pose threat to navigation channels

Kanaani also explicated on the recent tensions in the Persian Gulf over United States sail drones, saying that Iran's destroyer had detained a U.S. sail drone that was deemed a threat to freedom of navigation and then moved it to a safe location.

According to the Iranian diplomat, no country has the authority to pose a threat to navigation channels in international waters and disturb safe passage.

------Iran calls for immediate release of crew jailed in Argentina

Kanaani also dismissed the claims leveled against the Iranian crew of a passenger plane arrested in Argentina, urging their release because no evidence has been shown proving that the Iranian citizens committed any crimes.

“Iran calls for the immediate release of Iranian crew who were detained in Argentina,” he stated.

----President will attend SCO summit in Tashkent

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi will also attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan on September 15-16, according to the spokesman.

