Advisor: Iran will be patient to reach conclusion in JCPOA revival talks

TEHRAN— In a series of tweets on Sunday, Seyyed Mohammad Marandi, the advisor to the Iranian negotiating team shed light on Iran’s response to the United States’ amendments to the EU proposal intended to remove the sanctions on Iran.

Marandi said that Iran will be patient in order to reach the desired conclusion of the Vienna talks.

“Iran will be patient. The U.S. under Obama systematically violated the deal and under Trump/Biden it imposed maximum pressure against innocent citizens. Hence, Iran won't accept ambiguities or loopholes in the text. Winter is approaching and the EU is facing a crippling energy crisis,” he tweeted.

In another tweet on Saturday, the advisor to the Iranian negotiating team said, “The U.S. domestic situation is a key reason why a nuclear deal has been allusive. While some EU governments have already asked Iran about oil as well as natural gas exports, Biden is fearful that foes will depict him and certain allies as weak.”

Earlier on Friday, Marandi told the Qatari-owned Al Araby news television, “America must assure Iran that it will not repeat its past history, because it was Washington that tore up the JCPOA by violating its commitments. Biden continues Trump's policy and we will not allow the past to repeat itself.”

In the Al Araby interview, Marandi said if the American government is honest, an agreement can be reached within two or three days.

The United States has described the Iranian response as “unconstructive”. But Iran says the U.S. needs to make a political decision in order for Vienna talks to result in an agreement.

After a weeklong evaluation of the U.S. response to earlier Iranian views on the EU text called “final,” Tehran submitted its responses to Washington via the EU coordinator for the Vienna talks over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

The U.S. provided an early assessment of the Iranian response this time around, describing it as unconstructive, a position that has been perceived in Tehran as lack of seriousness on the part of the U.S.

“The submitted text has a constructive approach with the goal of finalizing the negotiations,” Foreign Ministry spokesman said of the Iranian response.

In this regard, a phone conversation took place between Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Omani counterpart on Friday during which Iran's foreign minister emphasized that Tehran's recent response to the EU text was presented with the aim of speeding up and facilitating the conclusion of negotiations.

The conversation centered around issues of mutual interest, as well as talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the JCPOA.

While thanking Oman, Amir Abdollahian briefed Busaidi about the latest developments related to the sanctions-removal talks and the response sent by Tehran to the European coordinator on Thursday night.

In this conversation, Amir Abdollahian emphasized Iran’s will to achieve a good, stable and strong agreement.

In the process of preparing the Iranian response, speeding up and facilitating the conclusion of negotiations has been considered, the Iranian chief diplomat said.

