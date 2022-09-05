Qatar FM calls Amir Abdollahian to discuss JCPOA revival

TEHRAN— Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday received a phone call from his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani over issues of mutual interest, including efforts to revive the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

According to the official statement of the Iranian foreign ministry, the two top diplomats discussed some consular issues and “the latest state of the sanctions removal talks.”

Qatari foreign ministry also released a statement stating that during the conversation, Al Thani emphasized that Qatar hopes a fair agreement would be reached between Iran and the U.S. on restoring the nuclear deal in a way that would take into account the concerns of the involved parties.

He added that such an agreement will benefit security and stability in the region.

Qatar and Oman, two of Iran’s southern Arab neighbors, have been mediating between Iran and the U.S. to revitalize the JCPOA ditched by former President Donald Trump in May 2018.

