Iran’s vice president meets Syrian FM, PM

TEHRAN— Meysam Latifi, vice president and head of the Administrative and Recruitment Organization of Iran who had visited Damascus, held separate consultations with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and Latifi, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Latifi and Mekdad discussed bilateral cooperation and joint use of each other's experiences in the field of administrative and professional development.

The Syrian foreign minister condemned the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and its Western allies against Iran and Syria, stating that that these unilateral actions were “immoral” and the “worst form of terrorism”.

Mekdad also noted that Syria stands by Iran, which is grappling with the West over its nuclear program through wisdom and courage.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Syria’s top diplomat pointed out the depth of relations between the two countries in political and economic areas and joint cooperation with Iran in line with the reform of administrative affairs.

The foreign minister added his country is trying to recruit expert and experienced workforce to complete the project of administrative reforms.

For his part, Iran’s vice president emphasized the depth of the relations between the two countries. He also said the two countries have the common will to strengthen ties in all fields and use the available human resources and facilities. Such an approach, Latifi remarked, will benefit the people of the two countries.

He also emphasized the willingness of the two countries to take the necessary steps to strengthen administrative cooperation and implement the signed agreements in this field.

In the end, Latifi emphasized Iran's firm stance in supporting Syria and defending its sovereignty and integrity.



Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and Vice President Latifi also reviewed ways on Sunday to improve cooperation in the administrative field and benefit from the expertise of the two countries in the field of administrative development.

Arnous said that the Syrian government attaches great importance to the administrative reform project launched by President Bashar al-Assad and seeks to benefit from the experiences of friendly countries in this field.

“We have taken all necessary measures to complete the implementation of the project at all levels and fields, and overcome the difficulties it faces in developing the public sector, increasing its productivity and equipping it with specialized human resources,” said Arnous, SANA reported.

For his part, Latifi stressed the deep relations between the two countries and the common will to strengthen them in all fields and take advantage of the energies and human capacities available on both sides in a way that achieves the common interest of the two friendly peoples and countries.

He also reiterated Tehran’s firm stance in support of Syria, its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

