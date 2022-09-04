Bogus report on Syria intended to serve Israel: Nour News

TEHRAN- Nour News, a news outlet close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), on Saturday dismissed a bogus report by Saudi-owned publication Asharq al-Awsat that Russia has urged Iran to withdraw its soldiers from western and central Syria after the Israeli regime conducted multiple air raids on the Arab country.

“According to the information received by Nour News, the report published in Asharq al-Awsat was false and Russia has not made such a request from Iran. The Zionists' attacks were also exaggerated,” it said.

Highlighting the fact that such false reports are not based on the actual conditions on the ground in Syria, the news outlet added, "Falsification of such news aims to boost the morale of the remnants of Takfiri terrorism in Syria and also to portray the Zionist regime as an influential player in the political and security equations of the region."

According to the news website, Iran has been providing Syria with military advice at the request of the Damascus government to combat terrorism. It also stated that "the strategic cooperation between Iran, Syria, and Russia in the fight against terrorism in the region, especially in the Levant, will continue powerfully."

It was noted that certain regional media outlets spread such fake stories in an effort to undermine Iran-Russia-Syria collaboration, which has effectively thwarted the West's ambitions to utilize terrorism as a tool for political dominance of the region.

Some regional media outlets follow such fake news in order to cause schism in Iran-Russia-Syria unanimity.

In a report on Friday, the Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq al-Awsat claimed that Russia has ordered that Iranian soldiers leave their military locations in central and western Syria, as well as those west of Hama province, in order to protect the forces from Israeli strikes.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) stressed that the Zionist regime has carried out multiple air raids against the Aleppo International Airport in western Syria, attacking the facility with missiles.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad warned Israel in a tweet on Thursday that it is playing with fire after the regime carried out airstrikes near Damascus and on Aleppo's international airport.

"Israel is playing with fire and is putting the regional military and security situations at risk of an explosion. Syria will not remain silent regarding the repeated Israeli attacks and the Israelis will pay the price sooner or later," Mekdad tweeted.

There is an escalating tension between Syria and the Israeli regime as a result of Israel's control of the Golan Heights since 1967. Tel Aviv regime has a sizable military presence in the region, which it used as one of its launch sites for assaults against Syrian territory.

After 2011, when the Arab nation found itself under the control of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism, the regime's strikes on Syria began to drastically increase in size and regularity.

The apartheid regime of Israel targeted the airports of the Arab nation twice, the most recent being on Wednesday.

The Damascus International Airport was fully shut down for two weeks as a result of an airstrike on June 10 by the occupying regime.