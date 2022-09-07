Top commander: Any govt cooperating with Israel will pay heavy price

TEHRAN — Major General Gholamali Rashid, Commander of the Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, warned on Wednesday that Iran will respond to possible Israeli regime’s military moves “definitively and accordingly”.

Speaking at a gathering of the commanders of the Army ground forces, Rashid said the Zionist regime is considered as the number one threat to Iran’s national security.

Pointing to the official statements by the Israeli officials threatening to take military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, he said from the viewpoint of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters the Israeli threats against Iran’s national security are evaluated based on the information, coordination and support of the United States, and the response of Iran’s armed forces will be definitive and at the same level.

Major General Rashid continued, “All mercenary agents and groups and governments that cooperate with the Zionist regime in threatening the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay the costs.”

Referring to the Army’s military exercise which began on Wednesday, Rashid said the commanders of the Army ground forces not only fully monitor the movements of the enemy, they also possess a very high combat readiness to use power against any aggressor.

The Army ground forces have made plans in accordance with possible future wars and anticipated threats, the commander elucidated.

The drills, codenamed Authority 1401, are held in Isfahan’s Nasrabad region and will last for two days.

“The drills will be held for two days in the public area of Nasrabad with the presence of infantry, armored, artillery, air force, drone, engineering, airborne, electronic warfare units and with the support of air force planes,” General Karim Cheshak, spokesman for the drills, told ISNA.

He added, “The aim of these exercises is to assess and raise the level of combat readiness of the Army's ground force units in the face of modern threats.”

In August, all four branches of the Army launched joint drone drills using nearly 150 drones of various types.

The drills lasted for two days and covered all of Iran’s territories.

