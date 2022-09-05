Iran detains Bahai spying group linked to Israel

TEHRAN- Security forces in northern Iran have detained 12 members of a Bahai spy network with connections to the Israeli regime, according to a statement from the Iranian Intelligence Ministry.

"A sum of twelve members of the Israeli regime-backed group were identified and arrested in different cities of Mazandaran province," the statement said.

It added two of the leaders of the spy network were trained by the Bait Al-Adl group in the occupied territories in Palestine, it said, adding they “had formed a spy cell with members of the organization throughout Mazandaran province.”

The ministry emphasized that its intelligence forces regularly monitor the actions of any espionage networks connected to the Israeli regime and counterrevolutionary organizations, and that any of their operatives would be dealt with sternly and decisively.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry also caught many members of a Bahai spy cell with connections to the Israeli regime last month, which marked a significant counter-intelligence campaign.

The detainees were also directly linked to the same group in Israel, the ministry said in a statement.

The Intelligence Ministry added the arrested persons received instructions from Bait Al-Adl on how to resurrect Bahaism.

"The group was tasked with promoting Bahaism in educational centers at different levels, particularly in kindergartens across the country," the statement underlined.

Based on the statement, the group with roots in Iran met with the Bait Al-Adl organization funded by the Israeli regime on several occasions and informed it on its efforts to stir up unrest against Hijab (Islamic dress code).

Despite the fact that Bahai sect members have acknowledged to a number of crimes, the West, particularly the United States, claims that Iran has infringed their rights.

However, Iran is trying to put an end to the cult's illegal acts.

Recently, Iran has also detained a number of members of spy networks connected to foreign secret agencies.

The detention of a Swedish person on suspicion of spying was revealed by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry on Saturday.

"The suspect has a history of travelling to the Israeli-occupied territories prior to visits to Iran," the statement stressed.

Iranian intelligence agents also detained two French spies in mid-May for attempting to incite civil unrest during teacher demonstrations. The two French citizens, Jacqeus Paris, 69, and Cécile Kohler, 37, had visited Iran in late April on a vacation trip but ended up working as spies for the Western intelligence services.

According to the Intelligence Ministry, the couple sought to create unrest and social disorder in late May, when some teachers took to the streets in peaceful rallies demanding fair salaries and improved working conditions.

In January, another French national, Benjamin Briere, was sentenced to eight years in jail on spying charges after photographing prohibited locations using a drone.



