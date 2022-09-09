U.S. slaps new sanctions on Iran

TEHRAN— The United States yet again slapped new sanction on three Iranian entities and one individual.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated an air transportation service provider for its alleged involvement in the shipment of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia in its war against Ukraine, OFAC said.

“Additionally, OFAC is designating three companies and one individual involved in the research, development, production, and procurement of Iranian UAVs and UAV components, including the Shahed series of drones, for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its Aerospace Force (IRGC ASF) and Navy,” OFAC wrote in its statement published late on Thursday.

In this regard, Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said, “Russia is making increasingly desperate choices to continue its unprovoked war against Ukraine, particularly in the face of our unprecedented sanctions and export controls.”

“The United States is committed to strictly enforcing our sanctions against both Russia and Iran and holding accountable Iran and those supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. We will also not hesitate to target producers and procurers who contribute to Iran and its IRGC’s UAV program, further demonstrating our resolve to continue going after terrorist proxies that destabilize the Middle East. Non-Iranian, non-Russian entities should also exercise great caution to avoid supporting either the development of Iranian UAVs or their transfer, or sale of any military equipment to Russia for use against Ukraine,” he continued.

Paravar Pars Company, Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines (DAMA), Baharestan Kish Company, and Rehmatollah Heidari, Baharestan Kish Company’s managing director are sanctioned by the U.S.

The new wave of sanctions comes while Tehran is actively negotiating to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lift the sanctions unilaterally imposed by the U.S. against the Iran.

The move may hinder the JCPOA revival, some analysts believe.

Additionally, it is not yet proven that Iran is engaged in selling drones to Russia, and the accusers have failed to provide the necessary evidence to support their claims.

