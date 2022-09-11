Study looks at tourism promotion in historically-rich Lorestan

TEHRAN—The historical core of Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province, has recently been studied with the aim of developing its tourism infrastructure, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The project is being carried out by the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department in collaboration with the city’s municipality and city council, Ata Hassanpur explained on Sunday.

Some old mansions and structures inside the historical core of the city are planned to be ceded to the private sector to receive better maintenance, the official added.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes, noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.

ABU/ AM