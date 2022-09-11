Director Hooman Seyyedi, star Mohsen Tanabandeh see “World War III” victory at Venice

TEHRAN – The Iranian drama “World War III” brought producer and director Hooman Seyyedi the Orizzonti Award for Best Film and its star Mohsen Tanabandeh the award for best actor in the category at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday.

In their acceptance speeches, Seyyedi dedicated the award to the people of his country and Tanabandeh thanked his wife for her support and said that he is so happy that he could walk on air all the way on his return to Tehran.

Tanabandeh received the award for his portrayal of Shakib, a homeless day laborer who never got over the loss of his wife and son in an earthquake years ago.

Over the last couple of years, he has developed a relationship with a deaf and mute woman, Ladan. The construction site on which he works today turns out to be the set of a film about the atrocities committed by Hitler during WWII. Against all odds, he is given a movie role, a house and a chance at being somebody. When Ladan learns about this, she comes to his workplace begging for help. Shakib’s scheme to hide her goes tragically wrong and threatens to ruin his newfound status and what seemed to be the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Orizzonti jury was headed by Isabel Coixet and comprised of Laura Bispuri, Antonio Campos, Sofia Djama and Edouard Waintrop.

The award for best director in this category went to Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel for “Vera”, while Vera Gemma was picked as best actress for her role in the Austrian film.

The special Orizzonti jury prize was given to “Bread and Salt” by Damian Kocur from Poland.

The Orizzonti Award for Best Screenplay was given to “Blanquita” written and directed by Fernando Guzzoni. The film is a co-production of Chile, Mexico, Luxembourg, France and Poland.

“Snow in September”, a co-production between France and Mongolia directed by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir, was named best short.

In the Venice main competition, the American documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” by Laura Poitras won the Golden Lion for Best Film.

The film follows the life of artist Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty, which was largely responsible for the opioid epidemic’s unfathomable death toll.

Julianne Moore chaired the jury, which was comprised of Iranian actress Leila Hatami and Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

The Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize was awarded to “Saint Omer” by Alice Diop from France, while the Silver Lion for Best Director went to Luca Guadagnino for “Bones and All”, a USA-Italian co-production.

Cate Blanchet was crowned best actress for her role in “Tár” by Todd Field, and Colin Farrell was named best actor for his role in “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

Directed and written by Martin McDonagh, the film also won the best screenplay award.

“No Bears” by Iranian director Jafar Panahi was honored with the special jury prize.

The Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress was given to Taylor Russell for her role in “Bones and All”.

An entry in this section “Beyond the Wall” by Iranian director Vahid Jalilvand failed to garner an award.

Photo: A combination photo shows director Hooman Seyyedi and actor Mohsen Tanabandeh posing with the Orizzonti awards for “World War III” during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Getty Images/ Andreas Rentz, Stephane Cardinale)

MMS/YAW