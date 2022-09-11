Iran envoy meets Iraqi shrine official

TEHRAN - Mohammad Fath’ali, the Iranian foreign minister’s envoy who had traveled to the Iraqi city of Najaf on Friday for investigating the situation of the Arbaeen pilgrims met with head of the Alavi Shrine Seyed Issa Khorasan.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister underlined the importance of reviving the Arbaeen ceremonies and also using this opportunity for the purpose of synergizing and bolstering ties between Iran and Iraq, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

He then thanked the Iraqi government and people, especially officials at the Alavi Shrine, on behalf of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for using all their capacities to serve Iranian pilgrims.

The foreign minister’s envoy then referred to the huge number of Iranian pilgrims who have traveled to the holy sites in Iraq this year after a two-year hiatus. Fath’ali underscored that thanks to coordination and cooperation between different institutions of Iran and Iraq, the existing problems will be alleviated and resolved.

The Arbaeen ceremony marks 40 days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions in the Battle of Karbala in early Islam.

Following some problems facing Arbaeen pilgrims, the president of Iran and his top diplomat held phone conversations with a number of Iranian officials as part of their follow-up on the Arbaeen pilgrimage processions.

In a phone call with Minister Interior Ahmad Vahidi who had visited Iraq on Thursday, President Ebrahim Raisi received a report on his agreements with Iraqi authorities to facilitate the journey of Arbaeen pilgrims, and issued orders to resolve the problems on the pilgrimage route.

Raisi continuously followed up on the status of providing services to pilgrims, especially in land borders, according to the presidency.

In this regard, Ayatollah Raisi issued orders to the government officials, insisting on providing better services and solving the problems on the path of pilgrims.

Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian also did his part in following the annual pilgrimage.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Amir Abdollahian discussed the situation of pilgrims in telephone conversations with Iran's ambassador in Baghdad and consul generals in Basra, Karbala and Najaf.

Amir Abdollahian underlined the need for using all means to facilitate the stay of the pilgrims.

The foreign minister said in addition to Iranian diplomats stationed in the Islamic Republic's diplomatic missions in Iraq, 45 Foreign Ministry personnel, in contact with consulate generals in Iraq, will voluntarily offer consular services to pilgrims in Karbala, Najaf and Basra.

He also wholeheartedly thanked the great people of Iraq and the country's government as well as other institutions in the country for their hospitality toward Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims.



