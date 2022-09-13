Inclusive govt. vital to win back peace for Afghanistan: Iran FM

TEHRAN- Establishing an inclusive government in Afghanistan has been emphasized as one of the main requirements to restore peace and stability throughout the country, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said.

Amir Abdollahian made the comments at a webinar on Monday that was conducted by his New Zealander counterpart, Nanaia Mahuta. The two senior diplomats addressed, among other things, the most recent developments regarding Afghanistan.

One of the prerequisites for establish peace and stability in the conflict-ridden Afghanistan, according to the Iranian foreign minister, is the creation of an "inclusive government with the robust involvement of all ethnic groups."

Amir Abdollahian emphasized the need for support from the international community and the help of friendly nations, including New Zealand, in this respect while pointing to actions done by Iran to provide services for the more than 4.5 million Afghan refugees in Iran.

Mahuta also praised the Islamic Republic's humanitarian attitude to hosting millions of Afghan refugees and emphasized her country's position in favor of promoting peace in Afghanistan and aiding its refugees.

The senior diplomat for New Zealand also made reference to Iran's strong position and emphasized the necessity of fostering mutual collaboration to the greatest extent feasible.

After a two-decade invasion, the U.S. withdrew its soldiers from Afghanistan in August 2021.

After the Taliban took control, the United States and its allies acted quickly to deny Afghanistan access to foreign aid. The World Bank and International Monetary Fund did the same. The U.S. has also frozen about $10 billion in assets held by the nation's central bank.

Last month the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) renewed call for increased global solidarity with the people of Afghanistan who continue to face immense humanitarian need.

Since last year, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have crossed the border into Iran. Around 4,000 to 5,000 individuals enter Iran every day, according to international humanitarian agencies, fleeing the miseries of poverty and instability.