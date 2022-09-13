Venezuela welcomes Iranian investment in its mining sector

TEHRAN – Venezuela’s Minister of Transportation Ramón Blázquez has invited Iranian investors and experts to participate in the development of the mining and mineral industries of his country, IRNA reported.

Blázquez made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with senior mining officials and experts from Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Referring to Iran's progress in the field of mining and mineral industries over the past two decades, he stated: “We have set Iran as our role model for achieving a non-oil economy and we are trying to use the experience and knowledge of Iranian engineers to develop our mining sector.”

Also speaking at the meeting, IMIDRO Board Member Jamshid Molarahman underlined the friendly relations between Iran and Venezuela, saying: “Good political relations are a prerequisite for the development of economic relations between countries and fortunately, positive relations have already paved the way for the development of economic cooperation between Iran and Venezuela.”

“This is a good opportunity that both sides should take advantage of,” he stressed.

Amir Sabagh, IMIDRO’s economic and investment development manager, also pointed to Iran's ability and potential in the field of mining and mineral industries and said: “There are many opportunities for cooperation between Iran and Venezuela in various fields such as steel, cement, gold, and other minerals.”

According to the official, considering the fact that urbanization and construction in Venezuela are developing, there will be an urgent need for construction materials including cement, steel, and rebar in this country.

“Therefore, we are ready to export or build steel and steel products factories and cement plants in this country,” he said.

“We have identified many investment opportunities in Venezuela, and we plan to be present in the country’s mining if some problems are resolved,” Sabagh added.

EF/MA