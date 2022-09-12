President to visit Uzbekistan on Wednesday

TEHRAN— Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will visit Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Wednesday to attend the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.

Raisi will be accompanied by a high-ranking delegation of political and economic officials.

Raisi will have a private meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev after being officially welcomed by him at the historic city of Samarkand.

The officials of the two countries will also sign several cooperation documents at the presence of the two presidents.

Raisi is also scheduled to speak at the SCO summit which will be held on Thursday and Friday.

