Environment houses to be developed nationwide

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) plans to launch environment houses across the country, Seyyed Abolqasem Mousavi, the director of the people’s participation office of the DOE, has said.

Under the plan, a house in each province is considered as a gathering place for environmental activists in different age groups, to be trained by related organizations, he explained, adding that students are prioritized and are the most important age group under education.

There is no capital more precious than the environment so NGOs should be supported, considering their help to the governments to support the natural and valuable resources of the country, he highlighted.

President Ebrahim Raisi has highlighted the importance of environmental protection, emphasizing that the preservation of the environment is prior to every development.

Both people and NGOs have an effective role in the protection of the environment.

Environmental protection will lead to power, security, investment, and production growth in the country, he said.

The need to use new technologies and the ability of knowledge-based companies in the field of environment, solving issues and problems related to legal proceedings, attention to domestic and international diplomacy in the field of environment, attention to water transfer in the country from one region to another, attention to the dangers of trawling, attention to environmental water rights and also attention to land management were among the topics that were discussed in this specialized meeting.

On the occasion of National Tree Planting Day, March 5, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned against “the great blight” of the ongoing process of environmental degradation, urging both people and officials to resist natural resource destruction.

