On Iranian islands, long walks, bike rides and amazing sceneries

TEHRAN—Sun-kissed beaches in a wide-open blue sky, rich cultures and untouched pockets of wilderness are just a few alluring characteristics of the Iranian islands.

Hospitable people, mysterious tribes, stunning landscapes, strategic geographical locations, marine life, and undiscovered properties are among what are waiting for the sightseers.

Apart from long walks, bike rides and amazing sceneries, many islands of the country are destinations for researchers, archaeologists and history buffs as they are old as the history of Persia.

They spread mostly across the Persian Gulf, not far away from the Strait of Hormuz. However, there is only one northern island in the Caspian Sea, which is more like a loose peninsula.

Here is a list of the top five Iranian islands, though it hard to compare one to another when all of them are quite sui generis in their own lush eye-catching way.

Qeshm Island

Many travel insiders believe Qeshm has been overshadowed by other Iranian islands but has enough incredible sites and history to take care of its fascination.

The sun-scorched island is embraced by the crystal-clear waters of the Persian Gulf that interestingly enough is quite popular among Iranian road-trippers, despite being completely cut-off from the mainland. Situated between the opening of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Qeshm, the largest of the Iranian islands, has caught enormous attention to itself throughout Persia’s history.

Iranians typically see the island as one of the best trading centers in the country to buy goods at reasonable prices and get better deals, and hence you will see many Iranians going shopping on their journey to this beautiful island.

Quite interestingly, Qeshm may be chosen as the last or the first stop on a very stunning road trip route through Iran, starting from the northern coast of the Caspian Sea and going to the coast of Bandar or vice versa. From the shores of the Persian Gulf, a small boat can transport people and cars to the island, making a trip to Qeshm even more appealing as it includes both land and sea travel.

Kish Island

Talking about being unknown and mysterious, nothing about this island is unknown, at least to the Iranian people.

The island, which is a free-trade zone as well, is situated close to the strategic strait of Hormuz. In fact, Kish has put irreplaceable memories in many Iranians mind, or other globe-trotters invested in going on an excursion on this visually blessed island.

The reason behind it is that Kish has always been a place for more sightseeing, nightlife, public shows, and massive entertaining programs.

Visitors have fun taking a dip in crystal-clear water or enjoy exalting marine sports. Kish has been the central hub for trade ships that brought themselves new culture and commodities to the region.

Kish is also packed with mind-blowing natural landscapes and man-made scenic sites—a double feature for tourists. There are quite of few exciting places to go through, but we’ll keep it short for you.

Hengam Island

This tiny isle is situated in the southern part of Qeshm island in the Persian Gulf. Aside from the natural beauty of this wondrous land, there are tons of fun activities you can engage in while having fun on Hengam Island.

Probably the most entertaining thing to do during your stay on this island is to watch the precious Persian Gulf dolphins hop out of the crystal-clear waters of the sea and dive back beak-first into it; a rare sight, not to be found so easily on other islands. And even might fight an opportunity to swim with them.

There is no entry fee to watch the show of the nature. There’s the slightest possibility that no dolphins would be around to put on a natural display for you. To increase the chances of watching these beautiful, smart creatures, try to arrange your sea voyage to the island sometime in the morning and between October to May or just head out for a boat ride early in the morning after you're situated on the island.

As one of the top five Iranian islands, Hengam Island is packed with wildlife. Some rare animals like the native Persian Gazelle, lizards, and Hawksbill sea turtle are the species that live on the island, same as crabs.

A memorable finish to your excursion on Hengam Island can be a tour through the local bazaar and buying some traditional souvenirs for your family and friends.

Larak Island

Larak is bestowed with some profound features as an untouched paradise with few inhabitants, most of them fishers, turning it the dream-spot for travelers seeking out the tranquility of vastly empty beaches.

The second half of the Iranian year is the best time to visit the unspoiled beaches of this island since its warm weather makes a balance with the cold of winter and takes a rest at the beach more rewarding.

Hormuz Island

Situated on the west side of Qeshm, Hormuz Island is gifted with so many natural coastal and mountain landscapes and man-made settings that a one-day excursion trip across the island won’t just cut it.

It is highly famed as the rainbow island of Iran, always inspires awe out of unaware local and international tourists.

The depth of the sea on the island of Hormuz is sufficient for huge oil tankers to quickly leave the Persian Gulf. The salty island is like an oyster in the blue waters of the Persian Gulf.

A stunning coastal road surrounds the island, so you will see many natural attractions such as colorful sandy roads while you are walking or biking on this road.

By walking and laying on the shores of Hormuz Island, you will see historical ruins and natural sceneries surrounded with native and migratory birds, and turtles that give you unworldly excitement and pleasure.

Hormuz Island is an excellent choice for those who are interested in recreational activities, such as swimming and water sports. Its rainbow mountains are alone enough for Hormuz to secure a place in our top five Iranian islands.

AM